Colgate-Palmolive (India) profits drop 17% on GST rate cut impact

CEO optimistic about gradual recovery in 2nd half

If you're curious about how tax changes can ripple through big brands, here's a real-world example.

Even though Colgate had to deal with short-term disruptions, their operating margins held steady thanks to smart cost controls.

CEO Prabha Narasimhan says the company is still investing in new products like Colgate Visible White Purple and expects a gradual recovery in the second half of the financial year.

Plus, shareholders are getting an interim dividend of ₹24 per share—so Colgate's not losing its confidence anytime soon.