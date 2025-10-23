Colgate-Palmolive (India) profits drop 17% on GST rate cut impact
Colgate-Palmolive (India) just posted a 17% drop in profits for July-September 2025, with net earnings at ₹327.5 crore and revenue down by over 6%.
The main reason? A sudden GST rate cut on oral care products during the quarter led to temporary disruptions among distributors and retailers, making it a tough quarter for the company.
CEO optimistic about gradual recovery in 2nd half
If you're curious about how tax changes can ripple through big brands, here's a real-world example.
Even though Colgate had to deal with short-term disruptions, their operating margins held steady thanks to smart cost controls.
CEO Prabha Narasimhan says the company is still investing in new products like Colgate Visible White Purple and expects a gradual recovery in the second half of the financial year.
Plus, shareholders are getting an interim dividend of ₹24 per share—so Colgate's not losing its confidence anytime soon.