Elon Musk calls ISS, Glass Lewis 'corporate terrorists'
Business
Elon Musk is making headlines after calling shareholder advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis "corporate terrorists" for pushing back against his proposed $1 trillion pay package.
The deal would boost Musk's Tesla ownership from 13% to nearly 29%, but only if he hits some big production and innovation goals.
Shareholders are set to vote on it next month.
Tesla's stock dropped after missing profit targets
Even with record car sales, Tesla's stock dropped 4% after missing profit targets for the fourth quarter in a row.
Higher costs and less government support haven't helped, and the lack of production forecasts has investors worried.
Still, Tesla's focus on AI and robotics has helped fuel a 9% rise in shares this year.