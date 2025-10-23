Elon Musk calls ISS, Glass Lewis 'corporate terrorists' Business Oct 23, 2025

Elon Musk is making headlines after calling shareholder advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis "corporate terrorists" for pushing back against his proposed $1 trillion pay package.

The deal would boost Musk's Tesla ownership from 13% to nearly 29%, but only if he hits some big production and innovation goals.

Shareholders are set to vote on it next month.