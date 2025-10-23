Vodafone Idea shares gain 7%: What's driving the surge?

Vodafone Idea 's shares have been on a winning streak, gaining as much as 7% on Thursday. The rise comes after two consecutive sessions of gains. The telecom operator is working with Indian network equipment makers like Tejas Networks, HFCL, and HCLTech to cut costs and speed up the rollout of its 4G and 5G infrastructure.

Strategic move Tejas Networks' equipment being trialed in one of its circles Vodafone Idea is testing 4G and 5G wireless equipment from Tejas Networks in one of its circles. The company hopes to cut costs and speed up the deployment process by working with more Indian vendors. An official from the company said, "We are trialing Tejas 4G and 5G equipment in one of the circles. We are seeing if it is a mature technology as per our requirements."

Network expansion Strengthening partnerships with Indian tech firms Along with Tejas Networks, Vodafone Idea is also strengthening its partnerships with other Indian tech firms. HCLTech has been roped in to provide Self-Optimizing Network (SON) technology while HFCL will supply IP/MPLS routers for the telco's 5G network. These homegrown vendors will work alongside global suppliers already serving Vi across multiple circles.

Growth strategy Equipment supply deal with Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung Vodafone Idea is deploying 4G and 5G equipment across 17 priority circles as part of a larger plan to reduce customer churn and improve network experience. The company had signed a $3.6 billion deal in 2024 with Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for the supply of equipment over three years. Vi's full-year capex guidance stands at ₹7,500-8,000 crore with around ₹5,000 crore already utilized in H1 FY26.