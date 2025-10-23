Cipla, Eli Lilly launch new diabetes drug in India Business Oct 23, 2025

Eli Lilly and Cipla have teamed up to bring a new diabetes drug, tirzepatide (branded as Yurpeak), to India.

This once-a-week injection is for adults with type 2 diabetes or those struggling with weight and related health issues.

Yurpeak is priced the same as Lilly's Mounjaro, which hit the Indian market in late March 2025.