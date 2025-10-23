Next Article
Cipla, Eli Lilly launch new diabetes drug in India
Business
Eli Lilly and Cipla have teamed up to bring a new diabetes drug, tirzepatide (branded as Yurpeak), to India.
This once-a-week injection is for adults with type 2 diabetes or those struggling with weight and related health issues.
Yurpeak is priced the same as Lilly's Mounjaro, which hit the Indian market in late March 2025.
What the partnership means
Lilly will keep making the drug, while Cipla handles getting it into more hands across India.
Yurpeak comes in six different doses—so doctors can tailor treatment for each person's needs.
The goal: make it easier for more people to access advanced diabetes care.
Tirzepatide helps lower blood sugar
Tirzepatide helps lower blood sugar and supports weight loss by making you feel fuller longer.