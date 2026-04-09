Collide Capital closes $95 million fund backing at least 30 startups

Collide invests $1 million-$3 million, has 5 companies

Collide usually invests between $1 and $3 million per startup and already has five companies on board from this fund.

Even with a tough market, their experience at places like Goldman Sachs and Bain helped them team up with big partners like UC Regents and JPMorgan.

Plus, their Collide Campus program mentors students at top universities (think Harvard) on how to get into venture capital—more than 50 students have already gone through it, with some landing roles at major firms.