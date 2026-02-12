Come back or no hearing, Bombay HC tells Mallya

The Bombay High Court has ruled that fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya cannot challenge his "fugitive economic offender" status from outside India. The court said it would not hear his plea against the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act unless he returns to India. A bench led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad asked Mallya to clarify if he intends to return.

Legal proceedings HC gives Mallya another chance to clarify his intentions The court said, "You (Mallya) have to come back...if you cannot come back then we cannot hear this plea." It has given Mallya another chance to clarify his intention of returning by February 18. The bench also warned that if he doesn't respond, it may be recorded that he's avoiding the court process.

Ongoing cases Mallya has filed 2 petitions in Bombay High Court Mallya, who has been in the UK since 2016, has filed two petitions in the High Court. One challenges his declaration as a fugitive economic offender while the other questions the constitutional validity of the 2018 FEO Act. The court had previously said it would only hear these petitions if he returned to India and asked his counsel to clarify this position.

