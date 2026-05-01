COMEX gold, silver jump as US and Iran consider talks Business May 01, 2026

Gold and silver prices just shot up thanks to some rare good news: the US and Iran might be heading to the negotiating table.

Gold on the COMEX jumped $44 to $4,673 an ounce, while silver bounced back by $3.52 to hit $77.52, recovering from last week's losses.

The buzz started after reports that Iran is open to talks that could ease tensions at the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.