COMEX gold, silver jump as US and Iran consider talks
Business
Gold and silver prices just shot up thanks to some rare good news: the US and Iran might be heading to the negotiating table.
Gold on the COMEX jumped $44 to $4,673 an ounce, while silver bounced back by $3.52 to hit $77.52, recovering from last week's losses.
The buzz started after reports that Iran is open to talks that could ease tensions at the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
India MCX gold and silver rise
India's gold and silver prices also climbed, with MCX gold futures rising ₹1,097 to ₹152,208 after a recent dip.
MCX silver futures surged by ₹9,764 to ₹254,220, turning this week's returns positive at 2.5%.
All this uncertainty is shaking up not just metal prices, but also energy markets, and central bank decisions around the world.