Commercial LPG cylinders rise ₹10 nationwide while home gas unchanged
Heads up if you run a business or cafe: commercial LPG cylinders just got pricier across India.
After two months of steady price drops (saving about ₹380), there's now a hike of around ₹10 per cylinder.
The new rates only hit commercial users; home cooking gas prices are staying the same for now.
Kolkata records ₹12 LPG cylinder increase
The increase isn't the same everywhere. Kolkata saw the biggest jump, up by ₹12, bringing the price to ₹2,884 per cylinder.
Chennai's rate went up by ₹10.5 to ₹2,916.5, Delhi's by ₹10 to reach ₹2,747.5, and Mumbai had the smallest bump at ₹9.5, with cylinders costing ₹2,701.
Commercial LPG spiked ₹1,345 then fell
At the peak of the West Asia crisis, commercial LPG prices shot up by about ₹1,345 but dropped again thanks to recent cuts.
Through all these ups and downs, domestic LPG prices haven't budged, so your home gas bill stays steady for now.