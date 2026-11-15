Commodities outlook hinges on Kevin Warsh NVIDIA earnings Iran tensions
Big moves could be coming for commodities, with everyone watching three things:
what the US Federal Reserve's Kevin Warsh says about possible interest rate hikes,
how NVIDIA's earnings perform, especially for AI fans, and
rising tensions with Iran.
Each of these could shake up prices and set the tone for the rest of the year.
Treasury yields above 5% hit metals
Recent surprises in inflation have pushed US Treasury yields above 5% and sent the dollar to its highest point since April 2025.
That's made gold and silver drop, while oil prices are bouncing around thanks to uncertainty over Iran.
Even so, tech stocks are rallying, so it's a tricky moment where economic news and global politics are keeping everyone on their toes.