Company swaps QA for AI testing, glitch costs $6 million Business Apr 12, 2026

A company tried to cut costs by swapping its entire quality assurance (QA) team for an AI testing system.

Instead of saving money, the new setup glitched and accidentally gave away products for free, leading to a massive $6 million loss instead of the expected $1.2 million in savings.

It's a clear reminder that relying only on AI, without humans double-checking things, can seriously backfire.