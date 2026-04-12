Company swaps QA for AI testing, glitch costs $6 million
Business
A company tried to cut costs by swapping its entire quality assurance (QA) team for an AI testing system.
Instead of saving money, the new setup glitched and accidentally gave away products for free, leading to a massive $6 million loss instead of the expected $1.2 million in savings.
It's a clear reminder that relying only on AI, without humans double-checking things, can seriously backfire.
CEO allegedly sought unpaid ex-QA assistance
After the glitch, the CEO allegedly asked a senior developer to contact the recently laid-off head of QA to help fix things, without pay.
This sparked major criticism online and raised questions about ethics at work and whether AI is really ready to fully replace people in important roles.