Cooperative banks to remain open during UFBU strike September 28-30
Business
Heads up: During the three-day strike proposed by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30, 2026, cooperative banks aren't joining in. They'll be open as usual.
The main industry groups have reassured everyone that services will continue smoothly, so you can still handle your banking without stress.
Cooperative banks accessible, digital services vary
Cooperative banks play a big role for small businesses and families, especially in smaller towns and cities.
During the strike, you'll still have access to branches, loans, and business services.
Plus, digital options like ATMs, internet banking, mobile apps, and UPI will keep working (depending on your bank), so your money stuff should stay hassle-free.