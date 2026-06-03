Copper closes Tuesday at $14,040.50 after US strikes, Iran attacks

Persian Gulf strikes keep aluminum high

Unlike copper, aluminum prices barely budged and are still near a four-year high, mainly because strikes at Persian Gulf producers have disrupted supply.

Traders are also eyeing a potential new US tariff that could shake up global metal trade.

On the London Metal Exchange, copper dipped 0.4%, nickel fell 0.5%, but aluminum stayed flat at $3,756 per ton, showing just how differently each metal is reacting right now.