Coralogix raises $200 million in funding round, valued at $1.6B
Business
Coralogix, a Boston-based startup originally from Israel, has landed $200 million in fresh funding, pushing its valuation up to $1.6 billion.
Major players like Advent and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board led the round, bringing Coralogix's total funding to $550 million.
Coralogix to expand AI and security
Coralogix helps businesses keep tabs on their systems by analyzing data like logs and metrics, especially important as more companies use AI for coding and troubleshooting.
CEO Ariel Assaraf shared that more than half its enterprise customers now rely on AI tools like Olly.
With this new cash, Coralogix plans to build out smarter AI products, beef up security features, and grow globally, all while keeping profitability in sight.