Coralogix raises $200 million in funding round, valued at $1.6B

Coralogix to expand AI and security

Coralogix helps businesses keep tabs on their systems by analyzing data like logs and metrics, especially important as more companies use AI for coding and troubleshooting.

CEO Ariel Assaraf shared that more than half its enterprise customers now rely on AI tools like Olly.

With this new cash, Coralogix plans to build out smarter AI products, beef up security features, and grow globally, all while keeping profitability in sight.