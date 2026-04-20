India's core sector output contracts in March

India 's core sector output contracted by 0.4% year-on-year (YoY) in March, the first decline in five months. The contraction was mainly due to a fall in production across four of the eight sectors, including coal, crude oil, fertilizers, and electricity. This is a sharp contrast from the 2.8% growth recorded in February this year.

Sector-wise performance Fertilizer production declines steeply Fertilizer production witnessed the steepest decline, contracting by 24.6% in March. Coal output fell by 4%, crude oil production declined by 5.7%, and electricity generation slipped by 0.5%. However, there were some gains too: natural gas output rose sharply by 6.4%, cement production increased by 4%, steel output grew marginally at 2.2%, while refinery products saw a slight uptick of just about 0.1%.

Industrial impact Core sectors account for over 40% weightage of IIP The eight core industries: coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity, account for 40.27% of the weight of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). This makes them a key indicator of industrial activity in India. For the entire financial year 2025-26 (FY26), cumulative growth in these sectors slowed to 2.6%, down from 4.5% in FY25.

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