Last updated on Dec 09, 2020, 01:29 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy may lose $11 trillion dollars, including $5 trillion to $5.6 trillion in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a study has suggested.
Already, the pandemic has resulted in a global economic slowdown, as the novel coronavirus has infected over 68 million across the world and killed 1.5 million.
The study, titled 'Ecology and economics for pandemic prevention', was published in the Science journal in July.
Authored by 17 researchers in the fields of medicine, economics, the environment and conservation, the study projected that the world is likely to lose $11.5 trillion as a result of the pandemic, accounting for GDP losses, the rising disease mortality, deaths due to disrupted healthcare systems, etc.
