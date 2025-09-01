Crisil sticks to 6.5% growth forecast for India in FY26

Most of the momentum is coming from people spending more—thanks to good monsoons helping farms, income tax breaks, and extra rural funding. The RBI has also cut rates by a full percentage point and eased up cash requirements for banks, making loans more accessible.

The GST Council meets September 3-4 to talk about new reforms that could roll out after Diwali—potentially giving another boost to growth.

Plus, India just clocked a solid 7.8% GDP jump in April-June 2025 (way above last year), showing resilience even as global risks linger.

The government remains confident, sticking with a growth forecast between 6.3% and 6.8% for this year.