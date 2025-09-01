Crisil sticks to 6.5% growth forecast for India in FY26
Crisil isn't budging on its prediction: India's economy is set to grow 6.5% in FY26, even with new 50% US tariffs on Indian exports and a global slowdown.
While these hurdles could hit export-heavy sectors, strong spending at home and the RBI's efforts to make borrowing easier are expected to keep things on track.
People are spending more, thanks to good monsoons
Most of the momentum is coming from people spending more—thanks to good monsoons helping farms, income tax breaks, and extra rural funding.
The RBI has also cut rates by a full percentage point and eased up cash requirements for banks, making loans more accessible.
India just clocked a solid 7.8% GDP jump
The GST Council meets September 3-4 to talk about new reforms that could roll out after Diwali—potentially giving another boost to growth.
Plus, India just clocked a solid 7.8% GDP jump in April-June 2025 (way above last year), showing resilience even as global risks linger.
The government remains confident, sticking with a growth forecast between 6.3% and 6.8% for this year.