Bosch shares gain 2% on robust annual revenue growth
Bosch shares climbed 2.15% on Monday as the company posted solid growth for the year ending March 2025—revenue jumped to ₹18,087 crore, though net profit slipped a bit to ₹2,013 crore.
Still, Bosch stayed debt-free and kept its return on equity healthy at 14.6%.
Profit more than doubled in April-June
In April-June 2025, Bosch's revenue rose nearly 11% year-on-year. Net profit more than doubled.
Dividend of ₹512 per share
Bosch is rewarding shareholders with a ₹512 per share dividend (paying out July 29).
Despite the dip in annual profit, the company's zero debt and steady earnings per share show it's still in good shape financially.