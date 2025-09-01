Bosch shares gain 2% on robust annual revenue growth Business Sep 01, 2025

Bosch shares climbed 2.15% on Monday as the company posted solid growth for the year ending March 2025—revenue jumped to ₹18,087 crore, though net profit slipped a bit to ₹2,013 crore.

Still, Bosch stayed debt-free and kept its return on equity healthy at 14.6%.