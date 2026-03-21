Crypto.com cuts 12% of workforce to focus on AI
Business
Crypto companies are facing a tough market, and many are leaning into AI to stay afloat.
Crypto.com just announced it's letting go of 12% of its team to focus more on artificial intelligence; CEO Kris Marszalek says this shift is crucial for survival.
Gemini is taking similar steps, cutting 30% of its staff this year as it rolls out new AI tools across the company.
Gemini, Messari, Block and other crypto firms are also downsizing
It's not just these two: firms like Messari and Block are also downsizing as they restructure around AI.
Even Bitcoin mining companies like Cango and Bitdeer are pivoting toward AI or repurposing their data centers, hoping to find new ways to make money while Bitcoin prices sit 44% below their highs.
The crypto world is clearly betting big on tech to weather the storm.