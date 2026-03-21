Crypto.com cuts 12% of workforce to focus on AI

Gemini, Messari, Block and other crypto firms are also downsizing

It's not just these two: firms like Messari and Block are also downsizing as they restructure around AI.

Even Bitcoin mining companies like Cango and Bitdeer are pivoting toward AI or repurposing their data centers, hoping to find new ways to make money while Bitcoin prices sit 44% below their highs.

The crypto world is clearly betting big on tech to weather the storm.