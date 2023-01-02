Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 02, 2023, 11:07 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 1.5% since last week

Bitcoin has surged 0.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,630. It is 1.3% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.6% from yesterday and now trades at $1,201.08. It is down 1.5% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $320.14 billion and $144.8 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $243.65, down 0.1% from yesterday and 0.1% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 2.5% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.4% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.9%) and $0.066 (up 0.9%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 12.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $9.95 (up 1.4%), $4.44 (up 3.6%), $0.0000088 (up 0.8%), and $0.77 (up 0.7%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 12.7%, while Polka Dot has declined by 1.1%. Shiba Inu is down 2.5% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 5.0%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are OKB, Lido DAO, Frax Share, ApeCoin, and Axie Infinity. They are trading at $29.96 (up 14.03%), $1.08 (up 12.14%), $4.50 (up 8.52%), $3.86 (up 6.15%), and $6.25 (up 4.30%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.76%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, XRP, Klaytn, Chain, and Nexo. They are trading at $3.51 (down 4.23%), $0.33 (down 2.38%), $0.11 (down 1.81%), $0.011 (down 1.36%), and $0.66 (down 0.74%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $4.48 billion (down 2.62%) and $0.47 billion (down 35.21%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.15 billion, which is down 20.76% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $5.25 (up 0.65%), $10.85 (down 0.20%), $16,592.79 (down 0.05%), and $5.61 (down 0.09%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Theta Network, Flow, Tezos, and Chiliz. They are currently trading at $3.86 (up 0.24%), $0.77 (up 0.07%), $0.66 (up 0.07%), $0.77 (down 0.25%), and $0.099 (down 0.10%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $795.53 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $19.88 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $853.75 billion last month, in comparison to $935.48 billion three months ago.