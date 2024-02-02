Trading at $302, BNB has gained close to 3% since last week

Feb 02, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 2.25% in the past 24 hours to trade at $42,961.29. Compared to last week, it is up by 6.98%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 1.62% from yesterday and is trading at $2,298.06. From the previous week, it is up by 3.36%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $842.54 billion and $276.18 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $301.84, which is 0.88% higher than yesterday and 2.75% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 2.11% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.48% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 3%) and $0.077 (up 1.18%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 12.33% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $98.5 (up 4.7%), $6.78 (up 1.66%), $0.0000099 (up 1.26%), and $0.88 (up 4.37%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 12.33% while Polka Dot has moved up by 5.68%. Shiba Inu has gained 1.43% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 9.66% up.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Pyth Network, FTX Token, Chainlink, Immutable, and Mina. They are trading at $0.44 (up 23.89%), $2.03 (up 18.77%), $17.79 (up 15.61%), $2.20 (up 14.27%), and $1.25 (up 10.22%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $0.9995 (up 0.05%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are SATS, ORDI, Conflux, Neo, and Helium. They are trading at $0.00044 (down 9.37%), $57.09 (down 7.39%), $0.22 (down 3.41%), $10.97 (down 1.89%), and $7.18 (down 1.43%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $34.28 (up 3.77%), $17.99 (up 16.78%), $12.39 (up 8.99%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $6.10 (up 1.59%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $12.47 (up 9.72%), $2.12 (up 11.20%), $1.51 (up 3.27%), $4.56 (up 4.92%), and $0.77 (up 3.55%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 1.04% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.62 billion, which marks a 13.43% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.71 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.31 trillion three months ago.