Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Solana, BNB
Bitcoin has climbed 0.95% in the past 24 hours, and it is trading at $62,078.43. It is 21.8% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 1.53% from yesterday and is trading at $3,428.74. From the previous week, it is up by 16.41%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1.2 trillion and $412.58 billion, respectively.
What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?
BNB is trading at $411.75, which is 1.22% more than yesterday and 8.62% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after moving up 6.02% in the last 24 hours. It is 16.98% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (up 12.10%) and $0.11 (up 17.56%), respectively.
Solana has moved up by 28.13% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $129.26 (down 5.07%), $8.92 (up 6.14%), $0.000022 (up 58.65%), and $1.07 (up 4.89%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 28.13%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 15.95%. Shiba Inu is up 112.44% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 7.75%.
Today's top 5 gainers
The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Shiba Inu, Pepe, dogwifhat, Bitcoin Cash, and Axelar. They are trading at $0.000022 (up 58.62%), $0.0000044 (up 54.09%), $1.25 (up 37.56%), $403.02 (up 27.86%), and $1.9 (up 24.72%), respectively.
Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?
A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.09%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $1 (up 0.07%), respectively.
Check out today's top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are Solana, Helium, Arweave, Worldcoin, and Bittensor. They are trading at $129.27 (down 5.54%), $9.03 (down 4.07%), $26.11 (down 3.82%), $7.87 (down 3.63%), and $666.26 (down 3.51%), respectively.
Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens
DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $43.44 (up 0.49%), $20.7 (up 4.86%), $12.58 (up 14.25%), $13.39 (up 4.29%), and $1 (up 0.05%), respectively.
Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $13.39 (up 4.25%), $3.2 (down 0.64%), $2.92 (down 1.24%), $7.76 (down 0.16%), and $1.93 (up 0.57%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.33 trillion, a 2.92% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $106.18 billion, which marks a 31.41% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.65 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.45 trillion three months ago.