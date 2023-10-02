Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

By Sanjana Shankar 11:28 am Oct 02, 202311:28 am

Ethereum has risen 9.47% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 3.77% in the past 24 hours to trade at $28,069.66. Compared to last week, it is up 7.42%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 3.03% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,727.21. It has increased 9.47% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $547.23 billion and $207.55 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $218.97, which is 1.81% higher than yesterday and 4.77% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 1.23% in the last 24 hours. It is up 4.26% from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 3.33%) and $0.066 (up 1.84%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 23.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.11 (up 13.33%), $4.28 (up 3.74%), $0.0000077 (up 1.9%), and $0.55 (up 5.17%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 23.9% while Polka Dot has risen by 6.66%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 2.72% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 9.05%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Render, Solana, Bitcoin SV, THORChain, and eCash. They are trading at $1.79 (up 13.87%), $24.11 (up 13.46%), $35.97 (up 13.30%), $2.16 (up 8.66%), and $0.000022 (up 8.14%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $21.80 (up 1.40%), respectively.

These are today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Maker, Chainlink, XDC Network, Lido DAO, and PAX Gold. They are trading at $1,490.27 (down 3.85%), $7.89 (down 2.99%), $0.055 (down 2.53%), $1.66 (down 1.88%), and $1,864.71 (down 0.32%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.06%), $28,037.52 (up 3.69%), $7.89 (down 2.99%), $9.72 (up 4.16%), and $4.63 (up 3.85%), respectively.

Check out today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Tezos, and Axie Infinity are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.27 (up 2.36%), $0.55 (up 5.42%), $0.66 (up 1.45%), $0.77 (up 2.34%), and $4.72 (up 2.66%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.11 trillion, a 3.15% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $33.13 billion, which marks a 2.14% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.04 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.2 trillion three months ago.