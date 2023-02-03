Business

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 03, 2023

Ethereum's value has gone up by 4.85% compared to last week

Bitcoin has slipped 1.36% in the past 24 hours to trade at $23,553.95. It is 3.18% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 1.74% from yesterday and is trading at $1,644.88. From last week, it is up 4.85%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $454.11 billion and $201.28 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $323.30, which is 2.20% lower than yesterday and 6.83% up since last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling 0.50% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.07% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.16%) and $0.099 (down 2.15%), respectively.

Solana has risen 4.44% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.680 (down 3.22%), $6.8908 (up 3.62%), $0.000011 (up 2.07%), and $1.19 (down 4.01%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 4.44%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 4.44%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 2.58% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 8.31%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are EthereumPoW, Huobi Token, Fantom, Terra Classic, and Optimism. They are trading at $4.78 (up 19.96%), $5.89 (up 11.34%), $0.66 (up 9.49%), $0.00011 (up 4.96%), and $2.87 (up 4.77%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 4.96%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are dYdX, Synthetix, Aptos, Curve DAO Token, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $3.23 (down 8.52%), $2.52 (down 6.76%), $16.88 (down 6.68%), $1.07 (down 5.67%), and $5.92 (down 5.31%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $22.51 billion (down 12.35%) and $1.53 billion (down 27.17%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.77 billion, which is down 5.45% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $21.28 (down 4.47%), $1 (up 0.01%), $7.14 (up 1.41%), $23,519.14 (down 1.48%), and $7.11 (down 2.96%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Decentraland, Flow, The Sandbox, and Axie Infinity are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.92 (down 5.17%), $0.77 (down 2.14%), $1.14 (down 0.81%), $0.77 (down 1.24%), and $11.23 (down 1.93%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.08 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.91 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $805.99 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $994.16 billion.