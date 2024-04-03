Next Article

Current global crypto market cap is $2.47 trillion, a 5.82% increase over the last day

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Mudit Dube 11:11 am Apr 03, 202411:11 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.36% in the last 24 hours, trading at $66,156.36. It is 6.06% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.31% from yesterday to trade at $3,309.85. It has fallen 8.10% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,301 billion and $402.49 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is currently trading at $555.94, down 0.31% from yesterday and 3.93% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 1.44% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.06% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 1.20%) and $0.11 (down 0.25%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gained 3.3% today

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $188.33 (up 3.31%), $8.66 (down 0.11%), $0.000022 (up 1.16%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.33% down while Polka Dot has slipped 10.54%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 13.1% whereas Polygon has lost 13.21%.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Ethena, Bitget Token, Flare, BOOK OF MEME, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $0.88 (up 17.28%), $1.19 (up 10.22%), $0.033 (up 9.07%), $0.011 (up 8.83%), and $18.22 (up 8.63%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.04%), $1 (flat), respectively. In terms of traffic, liquidity, and trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Core, Aptos, Kava, Fantom, and Sui. They are trading at $3.22 (down 14.94%), $14.49 (down 6.92%), $0.99 (down 6.88%), $0.88 (down 5.78%), and $1.75 (down 5.66%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $47.44 (down 0.33%), $18.05 (up 2.32%), $18.21 (up 8.88%), $10.99 (down 5.22%), and $1 (up 0%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $18.21 (up 8.88%), $3.32 (down 1.63%), $2.74 (up 0.09%), $9.63 (up 2.24%), and $2.58 (down 2.76%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.47 trillion, a 5.82% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $131.74 billion, which marks a 26.18% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.35 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.72 trillion three months ago.