Bitcoin currently has a market capitalization of over $1,360 billion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB

11:05 am Jun 04, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has risen 0.92% over the last 24 hours to trade at $69,083.53. It is up 1.79% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.27% from yesterday to trade at $3,767.85. It has fallen 1.95% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum currently have a market capitalization of $1,361 billion and $452.7 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $629.52, which is 2.91% higher than yesterday and 5.46% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 0.52% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.83% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.75%) and $0.11 (down 1.27%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has risen 0.11% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $166.11 (up 1.13%), $7.0 (down 1.99%), $0.000022 (down 3.68%), and $0.77 (up 0.22%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 0.11% while Polka Dot is down 5.65%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 3.85% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 3.03%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are DOG GO TO THE MOON, Kaspa, Notcoin, Ethena, and JasmyCoin. They are trading at $0.0099 (up 25.35%), $0.11 (up 23.24%), $0.022 (up 11.35%), $0.99 (up 8.36%), and $0.033 (up 7.91%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Bitget Token, Gala, Celestia, Axie Infinity, and Gnosis. They are trading at $1.31 (down 4.69%), $0.044 (down 4.02%), $10.79 (down 3.88%), $8.03 (down 3.80%), and $328.65 (down 3.53%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $34.87 (down 0.94%), $17.56 (down 3.25%), $9.50 (down 1.31%), $12.05 (up 0.53%), and $0.99 (down 0%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $12.06 (up 0.48%), $10.06 (up 0.62%), $2.30 (up 3.77%), $1.98 (up 6.06%), and $2.09 (down 0.73%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.55 trillion, a 1.02% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.08 billion, which marks a 41.29% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.33 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.38 trillion three months ago.