Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Dec 04, 2022

Ethereum is down 2.1% from yesterday

Bitcoin has slipped by 0.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $17,002.83. It is 3.3% higher than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 2.1% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,263.56. It is up 4.8% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $326.86 billion and $152.28 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $292.09, a 0.1% decrease from yesterday and 6.2% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 0.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.5% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.0%) and $0.11 (up 2.5%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 4.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.51 (down 1.5%), $5.55 (down 0.9%), $0.0000099 (up 0.2%), and $0.99 (down 1.2%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 4.7% while Polka Dot has risen by 4.6%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 3.9% of its value whereas Polygon is 8.2% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Nexo, Aptos, Dogecoin, Celo, and Casper. They are trading at $0.66 (up 5.69%), $5.19 (up 3.06%), $0.11 (up 2.76%), $0.66 (up 2.63%), and $0.033 (up 1.80%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3.90%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Terra Classic, GMX, Internet Computer, and Convex Finance. They are trading at $3.78 (down 6.58%), $0.00011 (down 3.90%), $54.39 (down 3.86%), $4.17 (down 2.88%), and $3.90 (down 2.85%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $9.06 billion (up 21.07%) and $0.81 billion (up 32.30%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.36 billion which is up 51.04% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $6.23 (up 0.85%), $13.64 (down 0.19%), $7.36 (up 0.44%), and $16,946.53 (up 0.07%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.97 (down 0.61%), $1.08 (up 0.42%), $0.11 (down 0.87%), $1 (up 0.04%), and $0.88 (up 0.28%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $847.61 billion, a 1.66% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.11 billion, which marks a 19.33% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.0 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $976.23 billion.