Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 05, 2023, 11:36 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has increased by 5.5% since last week

Bitcoin is flat compared to yesterday and is trading at $16,843.82. Compared to last week, it is 1.8% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.4% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,253.87. It has increased by 5.5% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $324.29 billion and $151.13 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $258.88, which is 1.4% more than yesterday and 6.1% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling down 0.4% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.4% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 2.1%) and $0.077 (up 2.1%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 36.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.34 (down 1.4%), $4.63 (down 0.6%), $0.0000088 (up 4.3%), and $0.88 (up 0.5%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 36.5%, while Polka Dot has risen by 8.2%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 8.8% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 2.8%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are NEAR Protocol, eCash, Chiliz, Ethereum Classic, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $1.59 (up 11.20%), $0.000022 (up 10.70%), $0.11 (up 9.37%), $19.28 (up 9.12%), and $1.35 (up 7.26%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.40%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Huobi Token, OKB, Aptos, Internet Computer, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $4.84 (down 9.80%), $26.74 (down 4.80%), $3.80 (down 3.38%), $3.91 (down 2.08%), and $4.08 (down 1.64%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $9.19 billion (up 1.71%) and $1.26 billion (up 4.57%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.44 billion, which is down 14.64% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0%), $5.53 (up 0.19%), $12.12 (up 0%), $16,824.12 (up 0.05%), and $5.79 (up 0.31%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Theta Network, Chiliz, Flow, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $4.08 (up 0.46%), $0.77 (up 0.11%), $0.11 (down 0.25%), $0.77 (up 0.30%), and $0.77 (up 0.35%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $806.06 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $26.17 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $859.99 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $969.0 billion.