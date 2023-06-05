Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jun 05, 2023, 11:00 am 3 min read

Solana is up 4.81% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 0.88% over the last 24 hours, trading at $26,817.22. It is 3.95% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.32% from yesterday and is trading at $1,869.96. From the previous week, it is down 1.51%. They have market capitalizations of $520.56 billion and $225.05 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $300.43, a 1.84% decrease from yesterday and 4.25% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 2.32% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up 11.34%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.11%) and $0.077 (down 1.28%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.61 (up 1.40%), $5.7000 (up 9.41%), $0.0000088 (down 2.07%), and $0.88 (down 1.70%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is up 4.81% while Polka Dot has moved up by 7.34%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 2.18% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 4.56%.

Here are the top 5 gainers of the day

Terra Classic, The Sandbox, Decentraland, XRP, and ApeCoin are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.00011 (up 20.62%), $0.55 (up 3.44%), $0.55 (up 3.30%), $0.55 (up 2.38%), and $3.20 (up 1.90%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Filecoin, Pepe, WOO Network, GateToken, and The Graph. They are trading at $4.57 (down 6.50%), $0.000001194 (down 6.31%), $0.22 (down 4.37%), $4.21 (down 3.97%), and $0.11 (down 3.92%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $6.19 billion (up 38.03%) and $0.45 billion (up 32.99%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.2 billion which is up 30.91% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.70 (up 0.45%), $0.99 (down 0.08%), $26,872.70 (down 0.80%), $6.38 (down 0.91%), and $4.97 (down 2.82%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Render Token, and Decentraland are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.74 (down 1.42%), $3.20 (up 1.90%), $0.55 (up 3.44%), $2.61 (down 0.80%), and $0.55 (up 3.30%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.14 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $19.69 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.19 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.02 trillion three months ago.