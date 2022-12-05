Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Written by Dwaipayan Roy 11:24 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 3.1% from yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed 2.1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $17,400.96. Compared to last week, it is 5.7% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 3.1% from yesterday and now trades at $1,301.91. It is up 8.8% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $334.49 billion and $156.89 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $297.24, a 1.8% increase from yesterday and 3.4% lower than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 0.8% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.7% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.3%) and $0.11 (up 1.4%), respectively.

Solana is down by 0.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $14.07 (up 4.3%), $5.74 (up 3.5%), $0.0000099 (up 6.5%), and $0.99 (up 2.5%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 0.3% while Polka Dot has moved up by 8.2%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 7.0% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 11.2%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Cronos, Celo, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $0.077 (up 12.40%), $0.66 (up 11.78%), $82.96 (up 7.89%), $0.000011 (up 7.29%), and $4.46 (up 6.78%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.3%), $1 (up 0.3%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.04%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Monero, Gemini Dollar, Neutrino USD, TRON, and Fei USD. They are trading at $144.44 (down 1.54%), $0.99 (down 1.10%), $0.88 (down 0.96%), $0.055 (down 0.52%), and $0.99 (down 0.29%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $10.03 billion (up 20.46%) and $1.05 billion (up 27.96%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.4 billion which is up 14.38% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $6.38 (up 0.80%), $14.16 (up 0.02%), $7.54 (up 0.22%), and $17,299.76 (up 0.68%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.18 (down 0.32%), $1.13 (up 0.68%), $0.11 (up 0.54%), $1.02 (up 0.65%), and $0.99 (up 0.80%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $859.99 billion, a 1.46% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.99 billion, which marks a 0.39% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.06 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $985.42 billion three months ago.