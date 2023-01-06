Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 06, 2023, 11:16 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 4.1% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 0.1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,820.46. Compared to last week, it is 1.1% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.3% from yesterday and is trading at $1,250.50. From the previous week, it is up 4.1%. They have market capitalizations of $323.85 billion and $150.69 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $257.24, which is 0.6% less than yesterday and 4.4% higher than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 3.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.2% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.2%) and $0.077 (down 3.7%), respectively.

Solana has risen 37.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.18 (down 1.3%), $4.63 (down 0.1%), $0.0000088 (down 2.6%), and $0.77 (down 2.8%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 37.3% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 7.4%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 2.2%, whereas Polygon is 0.7% up.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Helium, Kava, Monero, BitDAO, and GMX. They are trading at $1.93 (up 13.70%), $0.66 (up 3%), $155.89 (up 2.65%), $0.44 (up 2.21%), and $41.55 (up 1.61%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3.73%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are TRON, Ethereum Classic, Casper, The Sandbox, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $0.055 (down 7.65%), $18.13 (down 5.88%), $0.022 (down 5.86%), $0.44 (down 5.68%), and $4.56 (down 5.49%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $7.63 billion (down 25.35%) and $0.94 billion (down 25.57%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.45 billion, which is down 2.24% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $5.37 (down 0.15%), $11.61 (down 0.08%), $16,796.10 (down 0.04%), and $5.62 (down 0.07%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Theta Network, Chiliz, Flow, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $3.96 (up 0.13%), $0.77 (down 0.33%), $0.11 (up 0.07%), $0.66 (up 0.01%), and $0.77 (up 0.09%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $805.99 billion, a 1.39% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.05 billion, which marks a 12.23% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $852.73 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $963.6 billion.