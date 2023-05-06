Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 06, 2023, 10:57 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up by 3.44% from last week

Bitcoin has surged 0.47% in the past 24 hours and is now trading at $29,381.61. It is 0.03% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 3.65% from yesterday and now trades at $1,968.10. It is up by 3.44% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $568.96 billion and $236.84 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $325.31, which is 0.18% less than yesterday and 0.24% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 0.04% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.64% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.41%) and $0.077 (up 0.46%), respectively.

Solana is down by 2.57% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.75 (up 3.42%), $6.4868 (down 0.01%), $0.000011 (down 4.12%), and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 2.57% while Polka Dot has fallen 0.05%. Shiba Inu has lost 4.03% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 1.84%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Pepe, FLOKI, BitDAO, WOO Network, and Sui. They are trading at $0.0000033 (up 47.08%), $0.000044 (up 35.81%), $0.55 (up 5.18%), $0.33 (up 4.97%), and $1.34 (up 4.53%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.04%) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.31%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are PancakeSwap, Casper, Optimism, Stacks, and Conflux. They are trading at $2.35 (down 7.41%), $0.055 (down 5.09%), $1.94 (down 4.93%), $0.77 (down 4.70%), and $0.33 (down 4.50%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $9.45 billion (up 36.74%) and $1.31 billion (up 48.47%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.55 billion which is up 9.17% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $17.22 (up 0.93%), $0.99 (down 0.09%), $29,406 (up 0.54%), $7.16 (up 1.16%), and $5.52 (up 3.92%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Stacks. They are currently trading at $5.77 (down 4.28%), $3.72 (down 1.85%), $0.55 (down 0.08%), $0.55 (down 0.36%), and $0.77 (down 4.57%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.22 trillion, a 2.87% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $42.86 billion, which marks a 30.24% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.19 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.07 trillion three months ago.