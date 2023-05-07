Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 07, 2023, 11:54 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 0.02% from last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.80% of its value in the last 24 hours, trading at $28,883.44. It is 1.22% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.61% from yesterday and now trades at $1,898.94. It is down 0.02% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $559.53 billion and $228.46 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $323.65, which is 0.59% lower than yesterday and 0.47% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 1.40% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.71% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.47%) and $0.077 (down 3%), respectively.

Solana is down by 4.98% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22 (down 3.19%), $6.0200 (down 7.20%), $0.0000099 (down 5.22%), and $0.99 (down 1.35%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 4.98% down while Polka Dot has slipped 1.48%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 6.15% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 2.46%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Nexo, Flare, Pax Dollar, GateToken, and Tether. They are trading at $0.77 (up 1.93%), $0.022 (up 1.68%), $0.99 (up 0.50%), $5.22 (up 0.12%), and $1 (up 0.05%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.07%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 7.08%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, FLOKI, PancakeSwap, Terra Classic, and WOO Network. They are trading at $0.0000022 (down 17.54%), $0.000033 (down 9.97%), $2.15 (down 8.47%), $0.000099 (down 7.13%), and $0.22 (down 6.84%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $7.91 billion (down 13.38%) and $0.79 billion (down 38.57%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.31 billion which is down 39.30% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $16.58 (down 3.70%), $1 (up 0.06%), $28,886.87 (down 1.75%), $6.92 (down 3.47%), and $5.29 (down 4.31%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.63 (down 2.13%), $3.57 (down 4.15%), $0.55 (down 4.09%), $0.55 (down 3.44%), and $0.99 (down 2.48%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, a 2.7% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $39.35 billion, which marks an 8.19% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.18 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion.