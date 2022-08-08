Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 08, 2022, 11:04 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up by 1.7% from last week

Bitcoin has gone up by 1.3% in the past 24 hours to trade at $23,332.54. Compared to last week, it is down by 0.2%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.7% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,711.22. It is up 1.7% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $446.02 billion and $205.36 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

The BNB is currently trading at $325.50, which is 4.5% up from yesterday and a 14.6% rise from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, up 0.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.7% lower compared to last week. Finally, Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 3.4%) and $0.066 (up 1.8%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 1.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $41.98 (up 5.3%), $8.78 (up 3.1%), $0.000011 (up 4%), and $0.99 (up 1.6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 1.2% while Polka Dot has gained 1.2%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 5.9% whereas Polygon has lost 1%.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Oasis Network, Flow, PancakeSwap, Loopring, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.11 (up 26.17%), $2.92 (up 11.34%), $4.52 (up 9.58%), $0.44 (up 9.01%), and $8.42 (up 8.99%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.3%), $1 (down 0.2%), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.42%).

Data The top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Decred, Kusama, Lido DAO, Optimism, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $37.24 (down 7.49%), $65.6 (down 2.7%), $2.49 (down 2.5%), $1.92 (down 2.27%), and $4.9 (down 1.6%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $8.03 billion (up 2.03%) and $0.88 billion (up 5.01%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.02 billion which is up 3.9% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $28.12 (down 0.22%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $8.88 (up 0.15%), $23,301.62 (up 0.05%), and $8.42 (up 0.05%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means that they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Tezos, and The Sandbox are some of the most prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.92 (down 0.41%), $7.33 (up 0.58%), $1.08 (up 0.48%), $1.92 (down 0.41%), and $1.34 (up 0.57%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $1.09 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.66 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation stood at $958.37 billion, while the total capitalization was valued at $1.62 trillion three months ago.