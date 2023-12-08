Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 10:47 am Dec 08, 202310:47 am

The current market capitalization of Ethereum stands at $285.26 billion

Bitcoin has dropped 1.16% in the past 24 hours to trade at $43,473.54. Compared to last week, it up by 13.85%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 4.79% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,372.40. From last week, it has soared 13.24%. Their market capitalization stands at $850.63 billion and $285.26 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $235.81, which is 0.90% up from yesterday and a 2.62% rise from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, up 0.89% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.24% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 4.05%) and $0.099 (down 1.17%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 19.08% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $72.04 (up 13.55%), $6.27 (up 2.43%), $0.0000099 (up 1.06%), and $0.88 (up 2.02%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 19.08% while Polka Dot has gained 14.16%. Shiba Inu is up 18.61% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 10.27%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Bonk, Optimism, Gnosis, Arbitrum, and Immutable. They are trading at $0.000011 (up 30.05%), $2.17 (up 25.69%), $227.88 (up 19.05%), $1.17 (up 9.85%), and $1.54 (up 9.47%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (down 0.04%), and $0.999467 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are ORDI, Terra Classic, Kaspa, Beam, and Helium. They are trading at $49.15 (down 12.55%), $0.00022 (down 11.96%), $0.11 (down 7.53%), $0.011 (down 6.75%), and $4.96 (down 6.26%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $26.84 (up 4.23%), $15.39 (down 1.17%), $1 (up 0.02%), $6.32 (up 4.15%), and $4.98 (up 0.86%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $5.10 (up 3.39%), $1.52 (up 9.40%), $0.99 (down 6.13%), $3.63 (down 0.05%), and $0.77 (up 2.09%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.6 trillion, a 0.96% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.21 billion, which marks a 7.79% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.34 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion three months ago.