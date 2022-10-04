Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 04, 2022, 11:28 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is down by 0.5% compared to last week

Bitcoin has risen 2.5% over the last 24 hours to trade at $19,600.97. It is up 2.0% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 3.1% from yesterday and is trading at $1,328.97. From the previous week, it is down 0.5%. They have market capitalizations of $375.68 billion and $160.6 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $286.98, which is up by 0.7% from yesterday and a 4.1% increase from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 3.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.3% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.7%) and $0.066 (up 1.6%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 2.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $33.02 (up 2.6%), $6.36 (up 2.5%), $0.000011 (up 0.9%), and $0.88 (up 5.7%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 2.5% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 2.8%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 0.4%, whereas Polygon is 7.6% up.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

THORChain, Maker, Elrond, Chainlink, and Quant are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $1.63 (up 8.29%), $827.82 (up 7.58%), $52.22 (up 6.96%), $7.54 (up 6.67%), and $140 (up 6.20%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (down 1.83%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Reserve Rights, Helium, Terra Classic, OKB, and Stellar. They are trading at $0.0099 (down 3.72%), $4.87 (down 2.70%), $0.00033 (down 2.33%), $15.47 (down 1.40%), and $0.11 (down 1.38%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $12.87 billion (up 12.99%) and $1.25 billion (up 35.91%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.41 billion, which is up 44.85% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $17.16 (down 0.36%), $6.62 (down 0.24%), $19,596.38 (up 0.06%), and $7.54 (up 0.37%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Tezos, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $1.68 (down 0.01%), $5.21 (down 0.17%), $0.22 (down 0.11%), $1.43 (up 0.06%), and $0.66 (down 0.15%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $943.9 billion, a 2.47% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.87 billion, which marks a 32.47% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $976.23 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $873.66 billion.