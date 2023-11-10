Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Sanjana Shankar 11:52 am Nov 10, 2023

Ethereum has risen over 18% since last week

Bitcoin has increased 0.27% in the past 24 hours to trade at $36,722.74. It is up 6.61% compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 10.80% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,127.07. It has increased 18.52% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $717.01 billion and $255.63 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $255.82, up 2.70% from yesterday and up 11.37% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after falling 4.41% in the last 24 hours. It is 11.13% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.98%) and $0.077 (down 3.02%), respectively.

Solana has risen 20.98% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $46.98 (up 6.23%), $5.13 (up 0.11%), $0.0000088 (down 2.67%), and $0.88 (up 5.32%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 20.98% while Polka Dot has gained 13.66%. Shiba Inu has gained 7.95% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is up 28.23%.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are ORDI, Rocket Pool, Lido DAO, Huobi Token, and THORChain. They are trading at $20.39 (up 61.99%), $32.71 (up 20.78%), $2.43 (up 20.23%), $2.85 (up 17.70%), and $3.96 (up 15.71%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $0.99 (flat), and $26,100 (up 1.36%), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Toncoin, PancakeSwap, Trust Wallet Token, and Bitcoin SV. They are trading at $0.11 (down 8.40%), $2.48 (down 8.30%), $2.05 (down 7.56%), $1.38 (down 7.29%), and $50.10 (down 6.10%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.38 (down 1.17%), $36,737.37 (up 0.34%), $0.99 (up 0.04%), $13.35 (up 0.96%), and $5.21 (up 0.12%), respectively.

Check out today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Theta Network, and Axie Infinity. They are currently trading at $4.19 (down 3.40%), $0.99 (up 7.32%), $0.66 (down 4.25%), $0.99 (up 3.70%), and $6.15 (up 1.30%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.4 trillion, a 3.89% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.16 billion, which marks a 128.05% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.07 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion three months ago.