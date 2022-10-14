Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether
Bitcoin has surged by 3.9% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,816.35. It is 0.7% down compared to the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 3% from yesterday and now trades at $1,327.05. It is down by 1.8% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $380.05 billion and $160.49 billion, respectively.
BNB is trading at $274.83, which is 2.1% more than yesterday and 3.5% lower than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after moving up 5.7% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.9% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.3%) and $0.066 (up 2.5%), respectively.
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.77 (up 3.7%), $6.24 (up 2.7%), $0.000011 (up 5.5%), and $0.88 (up 5.5%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 4.7% while Polka Dot has declined by 1.5%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 5.5% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 3.2%.
The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Ethereum Name Service, Lido DAO, Terra Classic USD, Uniswap, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $19.66 (up 16.6%), $1.36 (up 11.86%), $0.055 (up 11.72%), $6.44 (up 11.56%), and $8.08 (up 11.41%), respectively.
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.4%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 3.26%).
The biggest losers of the day are Klaytn, Convex Finance, Maker, Neutrino USD, and TRON. They are trading at $0.11 (down 3.54%), $5.50 (down 3.01%), $930.43 (down 0.69%), $0.99 (down 0.52%), and $0.066 (down 0.3%), respectively.
Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $20.38 billion (up 149.03%) and $2.26 billion (up 200.53%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $2.88 billion which is up 146.94% from yesterday.
DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $6.44 (down 0.47%), $19,773.13 (down 0.18%), $16.17 (down 0.17%), and $7.14 (down 0.45%), respectively.
Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.55 (down 0.16%), $4.68 (down 0.26%), $1.41 (down 0.19%), $0.66 (down 0.14%), and $0.77 (flat), respectively.
The current global crypto market cap is $923.22 billion, a 0.17% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.19 billion, which marks an 81.55% increase. The global crypto market cap was $987.95 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $900.72 billion.