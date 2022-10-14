Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 14, 2022, 11:44 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down by 1.8% from last week

Bitcoin has surged by 3.9% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,816.35. It is 0.7% down compared to the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 3% from yesterday and now trades at $1,327.05. It is down by 1.8% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $380.05 billion and $160.49 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $274.83, which is 2.1% more than yesterday and 3.5% lower than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after moving up 5.7% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.9% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.3%) and $0.066 (up 2.5%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is down by 4.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.77 (up 3.7%), $6.24 (up 2.7%), $0.000011 (up 5.5%), and $0.88 (up 5.5%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 4.7% while Polka Dot has declined by 1.5%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 5.5% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 3.2%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Ethereum Name Service, Lido DAO, Terra Classic USD, Uniswap, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $19.66 (up 16.6%), $1.36 (up 11.86%), $0.055 (up 11.72%), $6.44 (up 11.56%), and $8.08 (up 11.41%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.4%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 3.26%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Klaytn, Convex Finance, Maker, Neutrino USD, and TRON. They are trading at $0.11 (down 3.54%), $5.50 (down 3.01%), $930.43 (down 0.69%), $0.99 (down 0.52%), and $0.066 (down 0.3%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $20.38 billion (up 149.03%) and $2.26 billion (up 200.53%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $2.88 billion which is up 146.94% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $6.44 (down 0.47%), $19,773.13 (down 0.18%), $16.17 (down 0.17%), and $7.14 (down 0.45%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.55 (down 0.16%), $4.68 (down 0.26%), $1.41 (down 0.19%), $0.66 (down 0.14%), and $0.77 (flat), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $923.22 billion, a 0.17% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.19 billion, which marks an 81.55% increase. The global crypto market cap was $987.95 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $900.72 billion.