Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ethereum
Bitcoin has shed 2.39% of its value over the last 24 hours, and is now trading at $57,749.60. It is 2.09% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.82% from yesterday and is now trading at $3,085.68. From last week, it is down 4.60%. The market capitalization of Ethereum stands at $370.79 billion.
How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?
BNB is trading at $525.42, a 0.40% increase from yesterday and 2.73% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, increasing by 0.32% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.88% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.62%) and $0.11 (down 1.87%), respectively.
Solana has moved up by 3.0% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $140.63 (down 3.21%), $6.07 (down 2.69%), $0.000011 (down 2.44%), and $0.55 (down 0.55%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 3.0% while Polka Dot has risen by 2.92%. Shiba Inu is up 3.04% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 2.19%.
Today's top 5 gainers
The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Stacks, Lido DAO, MANTRA, Ondo, and zkSync. They are trading at $1.57 (up 7.66%), $1.63 (up 3.54%), $0.99 (up 3.34%), $0.99 (up 2.53%), and $0.11 (up 2.41%), respectively.
How have the popular stablecoins performed today?
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $577.9994 (down 0.34%), respectively.
Check out today's top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are Flare, dogwifhat, Avalanche, Notcoin, and Ethereum Name Service. They are trading at $0.011 (down 8.53%), $1.63 (down 7.37%), $25.40 (down 6.98%), $0.011 (down 6.67%), and $25.88 (down 5.49%), respectively.
Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges
In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.
Check out today's leading DeFi tokens
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $25.40 (down 6.56%), $12.65 (down 3.55%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), $7.94 (down 3.88%), and $7.21 (down 2.20%), respectively.
Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $7.21 (down 2.28%), $1.18 (down 4.40%), $6.38 (down 5.11%), $1.56 (up 6.97%), and $1.25 (down 5.09%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.13 trillion, a 0.15% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.51 billion, which marks a 7.75% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.53 trillion, compared to $2.63 trillion three months ago.