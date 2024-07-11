In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing minor changes.

Top gainers include Stacks and Lido DAO, while Flare and dogwifhat lead the losses.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.13 trillion, slightly up from the previous day. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The market capitalization of Ethereum stands at $370.79 billion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ethereum

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:58 am Jul 11, 202410:58 am

What's the story Bitcoin has shed 2.39% of its value over the last 24 hours, and is now trading at $57,749.60. It is 2.09% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.82% from yesterday and is now trading at $3,085.68. From last week, it is down 4.60%. The market capitalization of Ethereum stands at $370.79 billion.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $525.42, a 0.40% increase from yesterday and 2.73% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, increasing by 0.32% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.88% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.62%) and $0.11 (down 1.87%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has moved up by 3.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $140.63 (down 3.21%), $6.07 (down 2.69%), $0.000011 (down 2.44%), and $0.55 (down 0.55%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 3.0% while Polka Dot has risen by 2.92%. Shiba Inu is up 3.04% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 2.19%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Stacks, Lido DAO, MANTRA, Ondo, and zkSync. They are trading at $1.57 (up 7.66%), $1.63 (up 3.54%), $0.99 (up 3.34%), $0.99 (up 2.53%), and $0.11 (up 2.41%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $577.9994 (down 0.34%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Flare, dogwifhat, Avalanche, Notcoin, and Ethereum Name Service. They are trading at $0.011 (down 8.53%), $1.63 (down 7.37%), $25.40 (down 6.98%), $0.011 (down 6.67%), and $25.88 (down 5.49%), respectively.

Rankings

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $25.40 (down 6.56%), $12.65 (down 3.55%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), $7.94 (down 3.88%), and $7.21 (down 2.20%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $7.21 (down 2.28%), $1.18 (down 4.40%), $6.38 (down 5.11%), $1.56 (up 6.97%), and $1.25 (down 5.09%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.13 trillion, a 0.15% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.51 billion, which marks a 7.75% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.53 trillion, compared to $2.63 trillion three months ago.