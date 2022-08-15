Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Written by Mudit Dube Aug 15, 2022, 10:31 am 3 min read

In the past seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 34.4% of its value

Bitcoin has climbed 0.9% in the past 24 hours to trade at $24,810.54. Compared to last week, it is 7.0% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.5% from yesterday and now trades at $1,980.48. It is up 16.6% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $474.42 billion and $237.92 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is currently trading at $324.22, down 0.9% from yesterday and 0.3% up from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 0.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.6% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 2.8%) and $0.077 (up 5.8%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has risen 14.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $46.34 (down 1.3%), $9.20 (down 1.9%), $0.000011 (up 21.2%), and $1.01 (down 1.7%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 14.0% while Polka Dot has gained 6.4%. Shiba Inu has gained 34.4% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 11.4% up.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Shiba Inu, UNUS SED LEO, Dogecoin, STEPN, and Celsius. They are trading at $0.000011 (up 21.04%), $5.30 (up 7.35%), $0.077 (up 6.28%), $1.03 (up 5.16%), and $3.90 (up 3.16%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (up 1.91%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Quant, Decred, Chiliz, and Nexo. They are trading at $2.75 (down 5.91%), $120.74 (down 5.15%), $34.18 (down 4.39%), $0.11 (down 4.29%), and $1.02 (down 4.23%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. The 24-hout volumes of Binance and FTX are $15.89 billion (up 37.11%) and $1.58 billion (up 44.27%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $2.34 billion which is up 60.8% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $28.89 (down 0.24%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), $8.98 (down 0.29%), $24,784.42 (down 0.28%), and $8.95 (down 0.15%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, Decentraland, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.84 (down 0.82%), $1.09 (down 0.12%), $6.51 (down 1.29%), $1.37 (down 0.10%), and $1.85 (down 0.48%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.11 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $924.68 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.29 trillion.