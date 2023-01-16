Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Shiba Inu

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 16, 2023, 11:07 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 22.5% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 1.8% over the last 24 hours to trade at $21,168.81. It is up 24.0% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 2.8% from yesterday and is trading at $1,573.98. From the previous week, it is up 22.5%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $407.97 billion and $189.76 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $305.62, which is 2.1% higher than yesterday and 11.7% up since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 2.9% in the last 24 hours. It is 16.3% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 4.0%) and $0.088 (up 2.1%), respectively.

Solana is up by 62.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.37 (up 1.3%), $6 (up 1.3%), $0.000011 (up 6.0%), and $1.03 (up 5.5%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 62.6%, while Polka Dot has gained 25.5%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 24.9%, whereas Polygon is 22.4% up.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Frax Share, Decentraland, Convex Finance, Celo, and Helium are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $9.64 (up 44.62%), $0.77 (up 24.95%), $4.77 (up 21.94%), $0.77 (up 17.18%), and $3.12 (up 14.13%), respectively.

What is going on with popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $0.99 (down 0.2%), and $1 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.89%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Internet Computer, Zcash, Fei USD, and Pax Dollar. They are trading at $2.18 (down 3.16%), $5.16 (down 2.08%), $45.39 (down 1.24%), $0.99 (down 0.25%), and $1 (down 0.14%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $14.96 billion (down 28.22%) and $1.88 billion (down 29.63%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.35 billion, which is down 31.74% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $16.98 (up 2.90%), $6.64 (up 1.42%), $21,145.28 (up 2.14%), and $6.84 (up 0.95%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. ApeCoin, Decentraland, Flow, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.23 (up 3.39%), $0.77 (up 25.16%), $1.10 (up 1.50%), $0.77 (up 12.13%), and $1.04 (up 2%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $985.18 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.52 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $846.59 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $912.09 billion three months ago.