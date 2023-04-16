Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and Ethereum rates

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and Ethereum rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 16, 2023, 11:33 am 3 min read

Bitcoin is up 8.13% from last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.20% of its value in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $30,352.65. It is up 8.13% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.42% from yesterday and is trading at $2,098.50. From last week, it is up 13.05%. They have market capitalizations of $587.34 billion and $251.28 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $333.54, up 1.16% from yesterday and 7.09% up from last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 0.39% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.24% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up by 3.50%) and $0.099 (up by 1.76%), respectively.

Solana has risen 20.80% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.41 (up 0.65%), $6.5110 (up 1.73%), $0.000011 (up 4.49%), and $1.16 (up 0.73%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 20.80% while Polka Dot has risen by 5.70%. Shiba Inu is up 3.56% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 4.96%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Casper, Injective, WOO Network, Internet Computer, and Neo are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.055 (up 13.17%), $8.94 (up 11.71%), $0.33 (up 11.46%), $5.86 (up 7.32%), and $13.64 (up 6.33%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.32%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Flare, Lido DAO, Render Token, and Mask Network. They are trading at $3.39 (down 2.36%), $0.033 (down 2.12%), $2.52 (down 1.85%), $1.69 (down 1.55%), and $5.65 (down 1.54%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $7.83 billion (down 48.74%) and $0.81 billion (down 53.54%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.25 billion which is down 60.58% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $19.23 (up 0.27%), $1 (up 0.03%), $30,382.25 (down 0.14%), $8.04 (up 4.70%), and $6.24 (down 0.25%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.88 (up 7.64%), $4.51 (up 0.16%), $0.66 (up 0.97%), $0.88 (down 1.11%), and $1.13 (up 0.88%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.28 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.11 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.06 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $982.75 billion.