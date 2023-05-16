Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Dogecoin

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 16, 2023, 10:34 am 3 min read

BNB is 0.55% lower than last week

Bitcoin has slipped 0.39% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,126.21. It is 1.87% lower than the last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.79% from yesterday and is trading at $1,812.62. From last week, it is down 1.72%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $525.65 billion and $218.07 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $312.58, a 0.54% decrease from yesterday and 0.55% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 0.97% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.02% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.74%) and $0.077 (down 1.33%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 1.20% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.86 (down 1.67%), $5.3424 (down 11.76%), $0.0000099 (up 3.33%), and $0.88 (down 1.40%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 1.20% while Polka Dot is down 13.41%. Shiba Inu has lost 2.07% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 4.71%.

Take a look at today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Lido DAO, BitDAO, Frax Share, The Graph, and Conflux. They are trading at $2.11 (up 7.72%), $0.55 (up 4.58%), $7.08 (up 3.82%), $0.11 (up 3.80%), and $0.22 (up 3.19%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 0.62%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Huobi Token, Rocket Pool, Klaytn, XDC Network, and Bitcoin Cash. They are trading at $2.81 (down 5.48%), $50.97 (down 4.21%), $0.11 (down 3.95%), $0.033 (down 3.77%), and $115.52 (down 3.21%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $6.29 billion (up 25.73%) and $0.89 billion (up 72.90%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.48 billion which is up 109.95% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.93 (down 1.39%), $0.99 (down 0.06%), $27,105.17 (down 0.46%), $6.63 (down 0.10%), and $5.12 (down 1.42%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Theta Network, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $5.19 (down 2.49%), $3.40 (up 2.34%), $0.44 (down 1.65%), $0.99 (up 0.03%), and $0.44 (up 0.76%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.13 trillion, a 0.75% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.23 billion, which marks a 41.65% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.27 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.1 trillion three months ago.