Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 16, 2023 | 10:55 am 3 min read

Shiba Inu is down nearly 15% compared to last week

Bitcoin has risen 1.98% over the last 24 hours to trade at $25,503.01. It is down by 3.76% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.05% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,666.41. It is down by 9.37% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $494.98 billion and $200.33 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $237.72, which is 0.47% up from yesterday and an 8.75% fall since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 0.72% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.63% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.47%) and $0.066 (up 2.51%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 21.18% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $14.79 (up 0.08%), $5.0895 (up 5.81%), and $0.0000066 (up 3.75%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped down by 21.18%, while Polka Dot has declined by 0.21%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 14.76%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are KuCoin Token, Stacks, GMX, WOO Network, and Immutable. They are trading at $6.95 (up 13.84%), $0.55 (up 10.53%), $46.99 (up 5.72%), $0.11 (up 5.72%), and $0.66 (up 5.24%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the most popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%) and $1 (down 0%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Hedera, VeChain, Polygon, Polkadot, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $0.044 (down 7.66%), $0.011 (down 5.89%), $0.55 (down 5.31%), $4.37 (down 4.34%), and $0.0000099 (down 3.78%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $25,515.99 (up 1.98%), $11.44 (down 0.68%), $5.28 (down 0.39%), and $4.42 (down 2.92%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, The Sandbox, and Render Token. They are currently trading at $3.96 (up 5.09%), $2.09 (down 1.55%), $0.55 (up 10.53%), $0.33 (up 0.92%), and $1.85 (up 1.23%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.03 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $33.01 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.13 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion.

