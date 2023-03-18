Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Mar 18, 2023

Ethereum is up 6.23% from yesterday

Bitcoin has surged 6.46% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,447.84. It is 33.06% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 6.23% from yesterday and now trades at $1,812.34. It is up 23.42% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $530.15 billion and $221.68 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $345.55, which is 4.36% higher than yesterday and 23.59% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, up 3.88% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.71% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 5.97%) and $0.077 (up 5.23%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 23.96% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.52 (up 12.35%), $6.6918 (up 15.37%), $0.000011 (up 4.69%), and $1.23 (up 5.28%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 23.96% while Polka Dot has risen by 15.38%. Shiba Inu is up 5.09% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 16.99%.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Mask Network, Conflux, Stacks, dYdX, and Ethereum Classic. They are trading at $6 (up 39.99%), $0.44 (up 32.50%), $1.25 (up 24.01%), $2.87 (up 17.21%), and $22.19 (up 15.84%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $32.39 billion (up 37.77%) and $2.81 billion (up 49.35%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $1.24 billion which is up 27.29% from yesterday.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Fei USD, Huobi Token, TrueUSD, and Tether. They are trading at $0.99 (down 2.49%), $4.08 (down 0.78%), $1 (down 0.03%), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $17.80 (up 10.03%), $0.99 (up 0.07%), $6.54 (up 7.92%), $27,407.44 (up 6.41%), and $7.23 (up 5.13%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Stacks, Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Immutable, and Decentraland are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.25 (up 24.54%), $5.64 (up 5.45%), $4.51 (up 7.20%), $1.50 (up 14.53%), and $0.66 (up 12.85%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 7.13% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.32 billion, which marks a 34.7% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.11 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $810.57 billion.