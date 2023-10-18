Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB

Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB

By Sanjana Shankar 10:50 am Oct 18, 202310:50 am

BNB is 3% higher than last week

Bitcoin has risen 1.02% over the last 24 hours to trade at $28,515.05. It is up 5.16% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.15% from yesterday and now trades at $1,570.97. It is up 0.63% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $555.87 billion and $188.72 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $212.63, 0.46% less than yesterday and 3.03% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 0.55% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.19% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.69%) and $0.055 (down 1.67%), respectively.

Solana has risen 8.02% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.06 (down 0.22%), $3.67 (down 2.01%), $0.0000066 (down 2.68%), and $0.55 (down 1.93%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 8.02% while Polka Dot has fallen 2.39%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 0.44% whereas Polygon is 0.88% up.

Check out the top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Toncoin, Bitcoin SV, OKB, Stacks, and Hedera. They are trading at $2.14 (up 9.52%), $39.39 (up 4.69%), $45.69 (up 4.32%), $0.55 (up 2.17%), and $0.044 (up 2.01%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $20320 (up 0%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Sui, Klaytn, Uniswap, Conflux, and Gala. They are trading at $0.33 (down 9.08%), $0.11 (down 6.71%), $3.88 (down 5.35%), $0.11 (down 4.98%), and $0.011 (down 4.92%), respectively.

Here are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $28,460.86 (up 0.82%), $7.35 (down 1.66%), $9.10 (down 2.43%), and $3.88 (down 5.32%), respectively.

These are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.09 (down 1.77%), $0.55 (up 2.14%), $1.89 (up 0.61%), $0.55 (down 3.11%), and $0.66 (down 1.38%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 0.85% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $46.59 billion, which marks a 23.04% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.05 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.21 trillion three months ago.