Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 18, 2022, 11:35 am 3 min read

Polygon's value has gone down by 20.8% since last week

Bitcoin has gone up by 1.8% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,825.88. Compared to last week, it is 4.4% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 1.1% from yesterday to trade at $1,220.42. It has fallen 6.2% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $323.03 billion and $146.98 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $271.26, a 0.9% increase from yesterday and 10.6% lower than last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling 0.3% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.5% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.6%) and $0.088 (up 0.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 23.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.71 (down 3.6%), $5.74 (up 1.2%), $0.0000099 (up 0.7%), and $0.88 (up 2.3%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 23.1%, while Polka Dot has declined by 3.7%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 9.9%, whereas Polygon has lost 20.8%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Litecoin, Aptos, Arweave, Chiliz, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $62.78 (up 8.94%), $4.80 (up 8.44%), $10.19 (up 8.24%), $0.22 (up 7.04%), and $4.12 (up 6.53%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.2%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.16%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Trust Wallet Token, Solana, Synthetix, Hedera, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $2.18 (down 4.11%), $13.68 (down 3.29%), $1.75 (down 3.09%), $0.044 (down 2.44%), and $1.85 (down 1.85%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $11.26 billion (up 13.63%) and $1.34 billion (up 17.22%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.54 billion, which is up 16.78% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $5.91 (up 0.18%), $16,786.70 (down 0.25%), $13.19 (down 0.43%), and $6.32 (down 0.37%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Chiliz, Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $0.22 (down 1.07%), $1.21 (down 0.06%), $2.95 (down 0.71%), $0.99 (down 0.45%), and $0.88 (down 0.35%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $833.49 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.95 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $936.32 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.11 trillion.