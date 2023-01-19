Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Shiba Inu

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 19, 2023, 11:14 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 10.1% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 2.1% in the last 24 hours, trading at $20,827.18. It is up 15.7% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.5% from yesterday and now trades at $1,529.46. It is up 10.1% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $401.48 billion and $184.42 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $290.76, which is 4.0% lower than yesterday and 1.9% up since last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling 1.0% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.3% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 5.2%) and $0.088 (down 6.5%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 30.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.52 (down 7.1%), $5.78 (down 4.4%), $0.000011 (down 11.3%), and $0.99 (down 5.8%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 30.7%, while Polka Dot has risen by 12.6%. Shiba Inu has gained 22.8% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 5.8% up.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Kava, Fei USD, Aptos, XDC Network, and PAX Gold. They are trading at $1.05 (up 11.69%), $1 (up 1.84%), $7.87 (up 1.04%), $0.022 (up 0.46%), and $1,891.82 (up 0.24%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.2%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 7.81%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Rocket Pool, Shiba Inu, Gala, Loopring, and Casper. They are trading at $33.55 (down 17.47%), $0.000011 (down 11.65%), $0.044 (down 10.71%), $0.22 (down 9.79%), and $0.033 (down 9.06%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $20.38 billion (up 43.49%) and $2.33 billion (up 18.91%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.95 billion, which is up 44.90% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $16.06 (down 7.54%), $6.14 (down 5.44%), $20,794.43 (down 2.32%), and $6.44 (down 6.83%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Flow, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.60 (down 6.34%), $0.66 (down 5.59%), $0.66 (down 4.76%), $0.99 (down 7.03%), and $0.99 (down 5.40%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $987.75 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $48.65 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $810.22 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $930.77 billion three months ago.