Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ethereum

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:11 am May 19, 202411:11 am

What's the story Bitcoin has risen by 0.36% over the last 24 hours to now trade at $67,146.64. It is up 9.93% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.64% from yesterday and is now trading at $3,123.64. From the previous week, it is up by 6.60%. The market capitalization of Ethereum now stands at $375.2 billion.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $580.22, down 0.28% from yesterday and 1.94% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 0.29% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.72% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.77%) and $0.11 (down 0.08%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 18.85% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $174.43 (up 0.66%), $7.13 (down 0.77%), $0.000022 (up 0.55%), and $0.77 (down 0.99%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 18.85% while Polka Dot has gained 6.29%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 10.62% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 4.07%.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

FLOKI, Pepe, Arweave, Wormhole, and THORChain are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.00022 (up 10.77%), $0.000011 (up 6.10%), $41.22 (up 4.90%), $0.55 (up 2.88%), and $5.65 (up 1.75%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.03%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $587.9000 (up 3.65%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Worldcoin, Ethena, Celestia, dogwifhat, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $4.79 (down 9.30%), $0.77 (down 6.98%), $8.19 (down 6.77%), $2.92 (down 5.98%), and $6.97 (down 4.91%), respectively.

Rankings

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $37.27 (down 0.55%), $16.44 (up 1.76%), $13.22 (up 0.48%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $7.95 (up 5.64%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens, due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $13.23 (up 0.79%), $10.37 (up 3.06%), $2.36 (down 1.62%), $2.06 (down 3.14%), and $2.21 (down 0.97%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.43 trillion, a 0.07% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $51.22 billion, which marks a 31.61% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.31 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.97 trillion three months ago.