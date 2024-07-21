In short Simplifying... In short Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, and Dogecoin seeing gains, while Cardano is down.

The top five gainers include Brett (Based), zkSync, Core, THORChain, and Dogecoin, while Worldcoin, Bonk, Bittensor, ORDI, and Conflux are the biggest losers.

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Dogecoin, Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:06 am Jul 21, 202411:06 am

What's the story Bitcoin has surged 0.61% in value in the past 24 hours, to now trade at $67,063.40. It is 11.68% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 0.04% from yesterday and now trades at $3,506.86. It is up by 9.72% from last week. Ethereum now has a market capitalization of $421.51 billion.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $594.60, which is 0.45% more than yesterday and 10.68% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, up 1.72% in the last 24 hours. It is 16.14% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.17%) and $0.11 (up 4.12%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 18.98% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $173.07 (up 1.77%), $6.32 (down 0.66%), $0.000011 (down 0.099%), and $0.55 (down 0.33%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 18.98% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 1.67%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 1.99% whereas Polygon is 1.11% up.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Brett (Based), zkSync, Core, THORChain, and Dogecoin. They are trading at $0.11 (up 11.07%), $0.11 (up 10.80%), $1.52 (up 5.70%), $4.84 (up 4.64%), and $0.11 (up 4.23%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $587.9999 (up 9.91%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Worldcoin, Bonk, Bittensor, ORDI, and Conflux. They are trading at $2.61 (down 5.99%), $0.000033 (down 5.63%), $338.61 (down 4.76%), $40.53 (down 3.67%), and $0.11 (down 3.41%), respectively.

Rankings

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $29.07 (up 2.10%), $14.18 (up 0.35%), $1 (flat), $8.02 (up 0.15%), and $10.26 (down 1.15%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $10.25 (down 1.17%), $1.45 (down 3.68%), $1.90 (down 0.45%), $7.03 (up 3.36%), and $1.67 (up 2.85%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.45 trillion, a 0.7% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.19 billion, which marks a 37.83% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.36 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.39 trillion three months ago.