Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 21, 2022, 11:09 am 3 min read

Cardano's value has gone down by 4.6% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.6% in the last 24 hours, trading at $19,038.23. It is 1.8% down compared to last week. Ethereum has dropped 0.3% in the past 24 hours to trade at $1,287.74. Compared to last week, it is flat. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $365.26 billion and $155.17 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $268.06, which is 1.4% less than yesterday and 1.4% lower than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 3.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.3% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.6%) and $0.055 (down 2.0%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone down by 7.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $28.15 (down 3.8%), $5.86 (down 4.5%), $0.0000099 (down 1.3%), and $0.88 (down 3.8%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 7.9% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 4.2%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 5.1%, whereas Polygon is 4.6% up.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Toncoin, Casper, Lido DAO, Huobi Token, and Kava. They are trading at $1.34 (up 8.93%), $0.044 (up 3.19%), $1.49 (up 2.36%), $7.86 (up 1.82%), and $1.40 (up 1.66%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $0.99 (up 0.1%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 5.47%).

Data Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Ethereum Name Service, Axie Infinity, Uniswap, TerraClassicUSD, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $16.95 (down 9.01%), $9.14 (down 8.89%), $6.06 (down 7.32%), $0.033 (down 5.90%), and $0.00022 (down 5.80%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $10.52 billion (up 1.16%) and $1.04 billion (up 14.97%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.23 billion, which is up 5.75% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, Avalanche, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $19,058.88 (down 0.05%), $6.06 (down 0.49%), $15.09 (up 0.31%), and $6.63 (down 0.31%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.43 (down 0.11%), $4.19 (up 0.12%), $1.32 (down 0.14%), $0.55 (down 0.08%), and $0.77 (down 0.22%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $913.32 billion, a 0.53% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.36 billion, which marks a 28.32% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $921.39 billion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.04 trillion.